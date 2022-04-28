Smith Rock Group announces the return of Spring Thing

The Smith Rock Group will host its annual Smith Rock Spring Thing after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

The event is a volunteer park maintenance day that has attracted around 200 people per year.

Spring Thing 2022 is set for Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Smith Rock State Park.

The group organizes projects with the park staff that replaces wooden steps, rebuilds rock walls, repairs fences, pulls weeds and more.

Each year volunteers show up to repair the well-worn trails from heavy visitation to Smith Rock.