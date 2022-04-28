Smith Rock Group announces the return of Spring Thing

The Smith Rock Group will host its annual Smith Rock Spring Thing after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.
The event is a volunteer park maintenance day that has attracted around 200 people per year.
Spring Thing 2022 is set for Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Smith Rock State Park.
The group organizes projects with the park staff that replaces wooden steps, rebuilds rock walls, repairs fences, pulls weeds and more.
Each year volunteers show up to repair the well-worn trails from heavy visitation to Smith Rock.
The park will only be allow online registration in advance of the event – no day-of sign-ups.
Proof of COVID vaccination will be required to participate in the cleanup.
Volunteers will receive a free light breakfast along with goodies and some prizes from Smith Rock’s sponsors.
If you would like to volunteer at the event, you can register here.