▶️ GoFundMe: 11-year-old falls 40 feet at Smith Rock; airlifted to Portland

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An 11-year-boy fell 40 feet while climbing at Smith Rock State Park on Friday, according to a GoFundMe that has been launched to help cover his medical expenses.

The organizers of the fundraiser say Cohen Schauman fell while climbing with his grandfather. He was reportedly airlifted to Bend to be stabilized before being flown to Portland.

Schauman reportedly suffered a broken pelvis, wrist, ankle and ribs, collapsed lungs and a lacerated liver and kidney.

“He has a very long road of recovery. These funds will help offset extensive medical costs and help his parents be by his side at this very tragic time,” said the organizers, who said they are good friends of the family.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe had already raised more than $33,000 in about 24 hours. The goal was set at $50,000.

Surgery was planned for Monday, an update on the GoFundMe reads. The hope was that doctors could remove Schauman’s breathing tube.

A positive sign: Schaumann was reportedly able to smile in the middle of the night and that he was “helpful and compliant” when doctors tried to move and help him.

“All who know Cohen know he is a true gift from God,” the organizers said. “His smile is ever present and he lives each day to the fullest. He is an incredible blessing to all. He has learned this from his parents who are the first to help others in their time of need and now it’s time we help them in theirs.”

Smith Rock State Park confirmed that a fall had occurred, but could not provide additional details.