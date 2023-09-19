▶️ Broken beam delays Smith Rock footbridge replacement project

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

There’s a hitch in the project to replace the footbridge at Smith Rock State Park.

The footbridge closed August 14 and was scheduled to reopen September 22. But that completion date is now in doubt.

According to sources, one of the three main support beams broke while being delivered down the windy access road into the Crooked River canyon.

RELATED: Smith Rock climbing expert Alan Watts releases third guidebook

RELATED: Smith Rock Park Rangers urge river wading to stop during bridge construction

The contractor is trying to determine if the glam beam, which is more than 100 feet long, can be repaired or if a new one must be manufactured from new material.

How much the project is delayed remains to be determined, but state park officials hope to have an official announcement soon.

In the meantime, visitors to Smith Rock are limited to hiking on the Rim Rock Trail, Homestead Trail, Rope-de-Dope and Canyon trails and the North Point Loop.

Climbing areas currently accessible during construction: include North Point, Rope-de-Dope boulders and The Lower Gorge.