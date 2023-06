by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Smith Rock BMX in Redmond had their biggest race of the year over the weekend.

Hundreds of riders from all over Oregon came to put in their qualification scores for the state series.

State finals will be held August 23rd and 24th in Eugene.

Smith Rock BMX is always encouraging new riders to come out to the track and try the sport.

Race nights are Tuesdays and Fridays, and first-time racers are free. Loaner bikes and helmets are available.