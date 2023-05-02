1 of 3 eaglets at Smith Rock State Park dies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One of the three bald eagle chicks at Smith Rock State Park that Central Oregon Daily News recently told you about has died.

SmithRock.com posted on Facebook Friday that the eaglet had died. Central Oregon Daily photojournalist Jarod Gatley also observed it personally.

For just the second time in a decade, the nest had welcomed three little ones.

It’s not clear which of the eaglets had died. During our profile last week with longtime eagle nest photographer George Lepp, we saw that the bigger chicks would block the smallest one from his parents’ beak-to-beak feeding.

