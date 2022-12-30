▶️ Smart toys and your child’s privacy: Is there a risk?

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If your kids received any smart toys under the tree, you’ll want to hear this.

Privacy advocates are concerned those internet-connected toys are allowing companies to collect data on children. One study a few years ago found that by the time a child turns 13, more than 72 million data points have been collected on them.

CBS’s Anna Werner introduces us to one mom who missed the fine print.

NOTE: The manufacturer of the Fuzzible Friends, and the company that provided the connection to alexa, creativity inc, did not respond to CBS News’ requests for comment as of Dec. 29, 2022.