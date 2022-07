by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A light sport aircraft had to make a landing near Bend Airport on the side of Powell Butte Hwy on Sunday afternoon after the engine cut out.

We spoke with the pilot, who said he was the only one on board the plane when he landed and he was unharmed.

He was forced to land about a half mile east of the airport.

The small, single-engine plane is listed as being owned by Plane Safe, LLC.