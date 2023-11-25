▶️ Holiday shopping continues as locals come out for Small Business Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 2nd annual Shop Small Business Wild Bird Holiday Market took place at the Commons Café on Brooks Street in Bend Saturday.

Shoppers were able to get their holiday shopping started all while supporting local, small shops on small business Saturday.

There was a mix of artists and makers offering everything from pottery, handmade goods, jewelry and boutique clothing.

Kelley Foster, a local business owner of Wildflower Fashion Truck, told Central Oregon Daily what it means to be a small business.

“It’s all about community and the relationships that I am honored to foster and enjoy, just giving back and being a part of community and doing something I love.”

Markets are set up every second Friday of the month at the Brooks Street Commons.

The Holiday Market is planned to return next year for Small Business Saturday.

