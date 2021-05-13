Small brush fire in SE Bend quickly put out by crews

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A small brush fire was reported around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday on 15th Street and SE Lostine Circle.

Bend Fire & Rescue said the small, half-acre fire was quickly extinguished.

Three homes were put on alert, but none of the homes were evacuated.

15th St. was briefly closed while crews put out the fire.

After investigation it was determined the fire was human-caused, but it is unknown if it was intentional or unintentional.

The investigation will continue.

Bend Fire & Rescue would like to remind the community that the fuels are already dry and fires will grow quickly in these conditions.