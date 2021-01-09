▶️ December snowfall six inches below Central Oregon average

By STEELE HAUGEN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Around a half an inch of snow fell in Bend Friday morning.

“I looked out the window and went ‘Oh yay snow!’” Bend resident Shannon McCown said.

Leslie Freeman was excited to play in the snow with his grandson.

“I woke up the first time and I was going wow, we are going to use the new tractor we have been rebuilding so we can move snow, but it stopped,” Freeman said.

Michael Scott wasn’t so surprised.

“You always expect a little snow in the winter of course,” Scott said. “It would be nice if it didn’t stop after one quarter of an inch and we are waiting for the big one.”

According to the National Weather Service, Bend received a tenth of an inch of snow this past December, which is about six inches below an average December snowfall.

“We usually have more snow by now from what I have experienced,” McCown said.

While Central Oregon hasn’t seen much snow in town, Oregon’s mountain snowpack is meeting average levels for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

“We still got January, February and March, so who knows,” Freeman said

“It’s getting a little warmer all the time, but I don’t know, I don’t know,” Scott said.

Between 1981 and 2010, Bend averaged 22.5 inches of snow a year.