by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

It was just over a year ago that the Holiday Farm Fire ripped through the town of Blue River on the banks of the McKenzie River, destroying homes, businesses, and everything in its path.

Last year when Highway 126 reopened Eric Lindstrom traveled to the tiny town to see the destruction firsthand.

Now one year later he went back to see the town and see how the people who call it home are bouncing back.