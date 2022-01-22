▶️ Slow permit process delays opening day at new Giving Plate location

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

A new location means new bumps in the road for Bend non-profit, The Giving Plate.

The food pantry secured a larger location on 1st Street to expand its charitable work.

The new building will still include a food pantry, as well as a community store for guests to shop on their own.

However, executive director Ranae Staley says obtaining the proper permits is going slower than originally planned.

“We’ve started the applications and permitting process with the City of Bend,” Staley said. “The wait periods are a little bit longer than we had anticipated for those permits to go through and get approved.”

The goal was to open the new location by fall of this year, but that will likely be pushed to early 2023.

The delay ties back, in part, to the City of Bend dealing with an oh-so-common local problem.

Chief operations officer Russell Grayson says the city is experiencing staffing shortages, on top of an influx of commercial permit applications.

“Typically we like to get first reviews done within 30-45 days of a building permit application,” Grayson said. “That is now taking several months.”

On the bright side, funding is on the right track for The Giving Plate’s $3.5 million project.

That includes $15,000 from the 2021 Central Oregon Gives campaign and $500,000 committed by Deschutes County.

“In the last three months of 2021,” Staley said. “The community helped us raise 28% of our capital campaign goal.”

Staley says the project could be funded within the year, as of now, that is through additional community generosity.

“We’ll just keep stepping and moving forward,” Staley said. “But we have a great start.”

As for permits, Staley understands there is only so much the city can do, but says this expansion will happen.

The Giving Plate will be hosting a new location open house for the community on February 22nd.