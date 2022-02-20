Sliding into matrimony, couple weds at Mount Bachelor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A celebration of love and snowboarding Saturday at Mount Bachelor.

“We’re getting married,” exclaimed the bride and groom.

Francesca Jacquez and Mike McLean exchanged vows on a snowbank above the West Village parking lot with a group of family and friends.

The Bend couple met at the mountain in November of 2020.

“It was skinning up,” said Jacquez.

The two are avid backcountry snowboarders.

“He mentioned something, I dropped a pole or something and he’s like here you forgot your pole and we kinda hit it off,” she said.

“Yeah the rest is history,” added McLean.

It was love at first sight in the skin track that day.

“At least for me,” laughed the groom.

The bride was certain too, “We didn’t have any questions as to whether it was going to work.”

After months of riding together they finally went on a date off the snow.

They couple planned their wedding last fall and after a day of sliding around the slopes they ascended the snowbank for the ceremony.

“We’re ready to move forward and make more experiences at places like this,” said Jacquez.

So below a pair of weathered trees the two repeated their vows in front of attendees that included a few ravens that frequent the lot.

“No more solo snowboarding, we snowboard together now,” Jacquez added.

With South Sister gleaming in the distance, they sealed the deal with a kiss.

Friends swooped in to spray the newlyweds with sparking wine and after a toast the group retreated to the parking lot for a reception that mirrored an elaborate ski area tailgate.