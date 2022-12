by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A rock slide on Highway 18 is causing delays for those traveling to and from the coast this Christmas Eve.

Oregon Department of Transportation reports that the slide is at milepost 1, just off Highway 101 north of Lincoln City.

Traffic will be flagged through the area around the clock initial a rock scaler can clear overhanging rocks.

Trip Check estimates delays of under 20 minutes.

No time frame was given on when the slide would be cleared.