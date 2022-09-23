Nonprofit providing beds to Central Oregon kids is losing space, needs new home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that provides new beds for children in need to ensure they never have to sleep on the floor, says it’s in desperate need of a new space to work in Deschutes County.

The organization says the company that has provided space for SHP to work for two years is growing and needs the space back.

SHP says it is looking for a company in Bend or Redmond that has 600-to-800 square feet of space they can use, preferably in an industrial park setting. The space is mostly for storing wood, mattresses and tools to make the beds.

The actual construction takes place outside on designated “build days” every two months or so. Their next schedule build day is Oct. 29.

“We would be so grateful for a small area that we could use,” says SHP outreach coordinator Joe Myers said in a statement. “We would be at the building one or two days a week for about an hour. We are in the facility just long enough to load up the beds to deliver.”

SHP provides beds, mattresses, sheets, blankets and pillows for children in Central Oregon who don’t have a bed of their own.

The group’s motto is “No child sleeps on the floor in our town!”