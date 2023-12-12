Sleep in Heavenly Peace seeking bedding donations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a non-profit with a goal of making sure every child has their own bed to sleep in, is asking the public for bedding supplies. Central Oregon SHP says it has built 800 beds this year and needs help for more deliveries.

SHP says it’s in need of new twin size sheets, pillows and bedding items.

Donations can be dropped off at Bend and Redmond Starbucks stores, according to SHP’s website.

The non-profit also has links to Amazon, Target and Walmart wishlists for those who want to donate online and have the items sent directly to SHP.

