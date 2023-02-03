Sleep in Heavenly Peace building 50 new beds for kids in need Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The local arm of the national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds beds for kids who don’t have a bed of their own, is celebrating a new location on Friday. And they’re doing it by building 50 new beds.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) collects the materials and then builds twin beds for kids. SHP says the Central Oregon chapter has built about 525 beds so far, and is ready for more.

The celebration will happen at the new Central Oregon headquarters at EXPION360 at 1266 SW Lake St. in Redmond. It’s donated space from the owner and CEO of EXPION360.

SHP said EXPION360 is also providing all the materials for a build of 50 beds on Friday. They are even paying their employees to join in the bed building that day.

if you would like to join SHP and help with building the beds, you can sign up at at this link. They will provide a free lunch.

The public is welcome to attend the grand opening at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.