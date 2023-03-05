▶️ Bachelor Butte Dog Derby sees 33 teams hit Wanoga Sno-Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hang on tight, and mush…mush…mush!

That’s what racers certainly did this weekend at the Bachelor Butte Dog Derby at Wanoga Sno-Park.

Between Friday and Sunday, 33 teams ran both sled dog and skijor courses ranging from 1 1/2 miles up to 50 miles.

It’s the same number of teams participating in the famous Iditarod race this year, which also started on Sunday.

Organizers say the Bachelor Butte Dog Derby is a crucial cornerstone of the local racing community.

“We don’t have too many locally, so it’s pretty important to keep the whole community going,” said Kevin Byrne, one of the race organizers. “You know, there’s one down in Diamond Lake and then there’s one on Frog Lake. But this is pretty much the the only one for Central Oregon.”

The race began in 2009, and though there have been a few cancellations over the years due to weather and COVID-19, the race picked back up again in 2022.

Moon Country Snowbusters snowmobile club groomed all of the trails for them, working quickly after the fresh snowfall Saturday night and early Sunday. Byrne described conditions as ‘perfect.’

Racers enjoyed a chili feed afterward for the awards ceremony.