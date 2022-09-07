Shooting at ‘large gathering’ of juveniles in Deschutes Co. under investigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday it is investigating a reported shooting at a large gathering of juveniles that happened Tuesday night. But few details were available.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near milepost 4 along Skyliners Road, the sheriff’s office said. That’s near Forest Service Road 4606, northwest of Phil’s Trailhead.

One person had non-life threatening injuries.

While the sheriff’s office said it could offer no other immediate details due to the investigation, it said there was no immediate threat to the public.

