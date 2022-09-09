17-year-old arrested in Skyliners Road rave shooting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a 17-year-old boy following a shooting at a rave west of Bend Tuesday that put another 17-year-old boy in the hospital. The suspect is now facing an attempted murder charge.

Here is the press release Thursday from DCSO:

Arrested: 17 year old male, Bend, OR

Charges: Attempted Murder, Assault II X 2, Menacing, Theft I, Theft III, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, and Altering a Firearms ID

Victim 1: 17 year old male, Bend, OR

Victim 2: 18 year old male, Bend, OR

On 09/06/2022 at approximately 2305 hours, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a gunshot wound on NW Skyliners Road near Forest Service Road 4606. The Sheriff’s Office located a 17 year old male with non-life threatening injuries from the gunshot wound. He was transported to St. Charles Medical Center by Bend Fire.

Officers from the Bend Police Department and the Oregon State Police also responded to the area to assist. During the course of the investigation, it was learned the shooting occurred at a rave party off of the 4606 road. By the time Deputies arrived in the area of the party, most people had fled. Those still on scene advised there had been a fight between two males, one of whom had a gun. During the fight the gun went off striking the 17 year old male.

Detectives from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene, and made contact with the male victim at the hospital. While at the hospital a second injured victim arrived at the hospital with minor injuries from the fight. This victim had wrestled the gun from the suspect and turned it over to detectives. He was treated and released from the scene.

On 09/08/2022 at approximately 1028 hours, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. At approximately 1425 hours a search warrant was executed at his residence in the 61000 block of Sally Lane in Bend. The suspect was lodged at the juvenile detention center on the above listed charges.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Bend Police Department, the Oregon State Police, and the Bend Fire Department for their assistance on this case.

This investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone from this party has video of this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911.