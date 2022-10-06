▶️ Need some new winter sports gear? Skyliner Ski Swap is this weekend!

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It may be fall now, but you can get a head start prepping for some winter fun.

The annual Skyliner Ski Swap is Friday and Saturday at the Ice Pavilion In Bend.

Lightly used skis, outerwear, helmets and more will be on sale to the public from 1:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday for your winter recreation needs in Central Oregon.

There will also be another sale Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

This is one of the largest fundraisers held for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.

RELATED: Mt. Bachelor explains higher season pass prices to avoid liability waiver

RELATED: Mount Bachelor says Skyliner on track to reopen for 2022-23 ski season