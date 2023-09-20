▶️ Need new winter gear? Skyliner Ski Swap coming up

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

For those gearing up for winter sports, the annual Skyliner Ski Swap is coming up.

The Mount Bachelor Sports and Education Foundation is hosting the event on October 14 at the Pavilion in Bend.

It’s an opportunity to swap out your winter gear and maybe make a few bucks.

If you want to participate, you need to register your gear online with MBSEF by October 9.

Here is the full release by MBSEF:

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is excited to announce that the Annual Skyliner Ski Swap will be held on October 14th at the Pavilion (Ice Rink), 1001 SW Bradbury Way, Bend, OR 97702. This is the premier swap of the Northwest that includes both local consignors and local and regional retailers. Local consigners outfit the swap with used and new winter gear. Local and regional retailers supply the swap with everything from new skis and snowboards to boots and goggles at below wholesale pricing.

Public Sale Date: Saturday, October 14th 2023

Public Sale Times: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Registered Gear Check-In Times: Thursday, October 12th from 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm Friday, October 13th from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Unsold Gear Pick-Up: Sunday, October 15th from 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Please Note: Only people that register their items online by October 9th at 10 pm will be able to check-in their gear for the swap. Walk ups with gear that hasn’t been registered online, will not be accepted.

MBSEF takes a 25% commission on all sales. The funds raised from this commission are instrumental in achieving MBSEF’s goal of keeping program costs affordable and making competitive snow sports more accessible to the youth of our community.