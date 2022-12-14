▶️ In-town cross-country skiing at Skyline Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Want to do some cross-country skiing without having to head into the Cascades?

As long as the snow sticks around, head to Skyline Park on the west side of Bend for in-town skiing. Community volunteers have groomed the fields at the complex.

“While I love Meissner (Sno-Park), it’s really nice to be able to just take a quick lunch break and drive less than 10 minutes to just do a few laps,” said Denise Rowcroft,” who was making the rounds at the park Tuesday. “And I haven’t even been out yet this year, so this is a great warm up. It’s all flat and we’re considering taking our daughter out here because she’s just learning to and again, just have like a flat easy place to access is pretty nice close to town.”

There are signs asking people not to walk on the groomed snow.