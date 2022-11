by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced.

The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer.

OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no identifiable features. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will work on trying to find the identity of the skull.

No other information was released by OSP.

