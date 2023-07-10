▶️ Jamie McLeod-Skinner announces another congressional run

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Jamie McLeod-Skinner has officially declared her candidacy for Congress once again.

In a statement Monday, McLeod-Skinner acknowledged her previous loss to Lori Chavez Deremer in the 2022 election.

She attributed her defeat to what she described as “out-of-state extremists” who invested significant financial resources to influence the outcome in Oregon’s 5th congressional district.

