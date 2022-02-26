Skiing, fireworks & more planned for Hoodoo Winter Carnival

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hoodoo’s Winter Carnival happens Saturday at the ski area west of Sisters.

The Winter Carnival has been a tradition at Hoodoo for decades and includes the following number of free activities: ax throwing booth, frisbee golf, musical chairs, a three-legged obstacle race, a team tube race, a hula-hoop contest, a fly-athalon, a pie-eating contest, an archery contest, a Hoodoo employee snow sculpture contest and bingo.

The lifts are open 9 am – 9 pm (lift tickets or season passes are required for skiing and riding).

Highlights include prime rib dinner (6-9 pm), the Dummy Downhill contest, the annual torchlight descent and professional fireworks on the mountain.

Plus enjoy live music from 5:30-8:30 pm in the lodge.

Schedule of Events

11 am: Musical Chairs – Near patio area. No sign up needed.

11:30 am – 12:15 pm: Hula Hoop Contest. Age groups: 6-9, 9-12 and 13+. Near patio area. No sign up needed.

Noon – 12:30 pm: Tube Contest. Near patio area. No sign ups needed.

Noon – 1 pm: Frisbee Golf. Near patio area. No sign ups needed.

Noon – 2:30 pm: Ax Throwing Booth. South lodge area. No sign up needed.

Noon – 2:30 pm: Bottle Knockdown. South lodge area. No sign up needed.

1 pm: Three Legged Obstacle Race. Ages 7+, teams of two.Near patio area. No sign up needed.

2 pm: Pie Eating Contest – Open to all ages. 48 participants maximum. Sign up at main office.

3 pm: Dummy Downhill – Download the entry form now!

4:30 pm: Bonfire. Bowl area.

5 pm: Awards Presentation. Fireplace room. For Dummy Downhill, Employee Sculptures and Employee Costume Contest

5 pm: Bingo. Fireplace room.

6-9 pm: Prime rib dinner

5:30-9 pm: Live music by Tone Red. Second floor inside main lodge.

8 pm: Torchlight Descent participants report to front of ski patrol area. Sign up at main office before 5 pm. Must be advanced skiers, boarders, bikers and trikkers. Ages 12 and under can participate with a parent.

8:30 pm: Lifts stop running

8:40 pm: Torchlight Descent

9 pm: Fireworks