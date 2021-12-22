Skiers, snowboarders rejoice! Heavy snow expected in Central Oregon Cascades

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The snow dances happening across Central Oregon appear to be working.

Winter weather is headed our way and Central Oregon Daily News Chief Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger says Mt. Bachelor and Hoodoo could get up to 2 feet of snow this week with more snow expected over the weekend.

And while the bountiful snow is exactly what skiers and snowboarders have been hoping for since Thanksgiving, it could prove troublesome for those heading over mountain passes for the holiday.

A winter storm warning will be in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday.

More than a foot of snow and wind gusts as high as 35 mph can be expected over the passes.

“Travel conditions are expected to be difficult. Expect snow and ice-covered roads and greatly reduced visibility,” according to the NWS.

Mt. Bachelor says it’s gearing up for a “pow cycle” and expects some epic conditions for the holiday break.

The ski area wants to remind visitors to always ski with a buddy and beware of tree wells off the groomed runs.