Skier hospitalized; found unresponsive in tree well at Mt. Bachelor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 28-year-old skier was taken to St. Charles in Bend Friday after he was found unresponsive in a tree well at Mt. Bachelor, according to the resort’s spokeswoman.

Leigh Capozzi said Ski Patrol received the 911 call around 1:30 p.m.

She said the man was taken by patrollers to Mt. Bachelor’s First Aid Clinic and was then taken to St. Charles by ambulance.

The ski area frequently issues reminders to visitors about the dangers of tree wells, especially after recent snowfall.

In March 2019, 53-year-old Kenneth Brundidge, an experienced skier from Oregon City, died on Mt. Bachelor after falling into a tree well.

In 2018, 24-year-old Alfonso Braun of Bend and 19-year-old Nicole Panet-Raymond of Eugene suffocated in tree wells in separate incidents on different parts of the mountain.