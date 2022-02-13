Skier dies on Mt. Bachelor; 2nd death in 2 days at the resort

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

For the second time in two days, a skier has died after a crash on Mt. Bachelor.

The ski area issued a statement late Saturday night.

“At approximately 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol responded to a skier injury.

“Upon assessing the skier’s injuries, Ski Patrol contacted 911 to dispatch a medical helicopter.

“The skier, a 60-year-old-male wearing a helmet, was transported by patrollers to the First Aid Room in the West Village where care was transferred to Bend Fire & Rescue.

“A medical helicopter was summoned, landed, and ultimately called off. Unfortunately, the skier succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 1:25 p.m.

“The team at Mt. Bachelor is heartbroken to learn of our guest’s tragic passing and offers our deepest sympathies and support to his family and friends.”

On Friday, a 66-year-old man died after crashing on the mountain.

An air ambulance was summoned to the West Village parking lot, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mt. Bachelor General Manager John McLeod issued a statement on Saturday as well.

We are heartbroken and in shock that two of our guests have tragically passed away on our mountain in the past two days. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of those who passed.

The entire Mt. Bachelor community is grieving with you tonight.

I am extraordinarily grateful to those who responded to these incidents including the guests who initially assisted our outstanding Patrol team, and for the emergency services and law enforcement personnel who worked with our teams during these difficult events.

We all cherish the freedom and joy we receive from time spent in the mountains, but times like this are a reminder that risk is ever present in our sport, even on the most spectacular of days.”