by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

What is a skidgine? It was a question posed by people on social media after images of one fighting the Tolo Mountain Fire near Crescent Lake were shared by Central Oregon Fire Information recently.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, “Skidgines are a cross between skidders and engines. This skidgine has a large capacity water tank greater than a standard wildfire engine. They can work in steep or loose terrain that engines and water tenders would not be able to access. Skidgines can be used to move large logs out of the way and are a great resource for firefighters working in rough terrain.”