▶️ Sisters woman killed in crash on Highway 20

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A single vehicle crash Friday afternoon claimed the life of a passenger and sent the driver to the hospital.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Highway 20 outside of Sisters.

Oregon State Police say a gold Suzuki XL7 was traveling west towards Sisters when the driver lost control on the icy road.

The vehicle crossed the eastbound lane and struck a tree.

A passenger, 38 year-old Maria Aviles Tapia of Sisters was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to St Charles in Bend with minor injuries.

The highway was closed for around three hours while police conduced their investigation.