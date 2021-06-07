Sisters wine bar fined $17,800 for COVID rules violation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon OSHA has fined a Sisters wine bar and bistro $17,800 for allowing indoor dining last month when it wasn’t allowed in Deschutes County.

According to a release, Cork Cellars Wine and Bistro, “willfully chose to allow indoor dining despite a public health order limiting capacity to zero in Deschutes County.”

The agency issued citations to four businesses last month, handing out $44,600 in fines.

All of the cases involving willful violations of rules designed to protect workers from potential exposure to the coronavirus disease.

The following Oregon employers were cited:

Obstructed View Incorporated (Cork Cellars Wine and Bistro) – Sisters – willfully chose to allow indoor dining despite a public health order limiting capacity to zero in Deschutes County. Total penalty: $17,800 (citation has been appealed)

Loretta Birky (Country Bakery) – Halsey – willfully did not ensure face coverings were worn inside the establishment (penalty: $8,900). Also committed a serious violation by not posting the required “COVID-19 Hazards Poster” for workers to see. Total penalty: $9,000 (citation has not been appealed but order is not final)

Last Stop LLC – The Dalles – willfully chose to allow indoor dining despite a public health order limiting capacity to zero in Wasco County. Total penalty: $8,900 (citation has been appealed)

Creative Woodworking Northwest Inc. – Portland – willfully did not ensure face coverings were worn inside the establishment. Total penalty: $8,900 (citation has been appealed)



Cork Cellars has appealed the citation.

Ongoing refusals to correct violations and come into compliance with workplace health and safety standards can lead to additional higher penalties, according to Oregon OSHA.

Meanwhile, if an Oregon OSHA inspection documents violations while a county is at extreme risk, but the county’s risk level drops before the citation is issued, the citation will still be issued.

The change in risk levels may affect how the violation needs to be corrected, but not whether it is cited.

Several Central Oregon businesses have been fined for COVID violations during the pandemic, including Kevista, a coffee shop in Bend, Black Bear Diner in both Bend and Redmond and Lowe’s home improvement in Redmond.

This is a developing story.