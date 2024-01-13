▶️ Storm causes power outage in Sisters; how to stay prepared for outages

by Peyton Thomas

A tree crashing into a power line near downtown Sisters left 230 people without power Thursday night.

“It took crews several hours to actually place the pole and then three string lines and everything, so we thank members for their patience,” said Courtney Cobb, communications coordinator for Central Electric Cooperative (CEC).

Power was restored Friday morning. It was CEC’s first power outage event of this week’s winter storms.

The snow, high winds and low temps increase the risk of these types of outages.

“Our crews are on standby,” Cobb said. “Any time we have a member call in, say that their power is out and we’re monitoring all of the weather conditions.”

This time of year, puts the greatest stress on CEC’s grid.

“The good news about Central Electric is that our system is winter hardened. We are prepared for the peak power needs for winter,” Cobb said.

But if the next outage impacts your household, the first thing to know is make sure to report it.

“Make sure to call in and let your power company know that you’re doing that. It helps to populate our maps,” Cobb said. “We know to pinpoint exactly where the outages are occurring.”

Many power outages take time to fix. If you see a downed power line don’t go near it because it could be live.

If you need a place to stay warm, here is a list of warming shelters around Central Oregon.

For resources on other energy tips, click here.