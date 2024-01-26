Sisters extends approval of temporary warming shelter

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Sisters will allow a temporary cold weather shelter to remain open during extreme weather.

The Sisters City Council voted Wednesday to approve the change after its previous declaration was set to end Thursday. It’s been extended to March 14.

The city worked with a nonprofit earlier this month to open the temporary overnight shelter after temperatures dropped below zero and feet of snow hit the area.

