▶️ ‘Our last shot’: Sisters volleyball ranked No. 1 as seniors seek state title

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Seven straight state playoff appearances and league champions six of those seven years.

Meet the Sisters volleyball program.

“I feel like in the past we’ve thought about kind of the end goal. But this year I feel like we’ve really just took it one step and I think the seniors kind of really realized this is the last year if we want to do it,” said senior Gracie Vohs. “We just worked really hard, and I think this is like the closest our team has ever been.”

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Crook County HS volleyball wins Tri-Valley Conference title

RELATED: Oregon high school boys volleyball takes big step toward sanctioned sport

The Outlaws lost in the 3A semifinals match in last year’s state playoffs. This season, head coach Rory Rush says this group came back ready to win.

“While it was a little, you know, difficult for us to finish third, not that third isn’t a great place to finish, but to kind of really get back in the gym, refocus on the fundamentals, make sure that we’re growing mentally so that we don’t find ourselves in the same position that we were last year,” said Rush.

The players say this year, the focus hasn’t solely been on bringing home the gold. They have an emphasis on taking things one game at a time.

“It’s this game,” said senior Bailey Robertson. “We’re focused on it and we’re going to do all we can, put everything out on the floor at all times, and when it’s over, then we move on to the next, and we work on what we can do to prepare for that next game, that next point, that next set, whatever.”

Both the players and coaches admit recent success didn’t just happen overnight.

“Coming from a small community where they get to play together for a long time,” Rush said. “They build those connections. They’ve had great coaching all the way through. We have a lot of families here that understand the game. They’re involved in volleyball, so they push the kids, and then it’s their own individual drive. They want to be good.”

The Outlaws are 19-2 this season, ranked No. 1 in 3A.

They play the La Pine Hawks on Thursday at 6 p.m. in La Pine for their last regular season game before the postseason begins.