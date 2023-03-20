▶️ Get Outside: Sisters Trail Alliance

by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

They’re the ones helping keeping the trails safe for you to explore.

Recently, they’ve been in the news for people vandalizing their signage out on the trails.

These folks put in thousands of hours of volunteer work to help keep us active and enjoying nature in Sisters country.

Emily Kirk got to meet up with the Sisters Trail Alliance to hear about their efforts.

