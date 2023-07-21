Scoping on Sisters Trail Additions and Realignments opens for comments

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is from the Deschutes National Forest:

Sisters, Ore— The Sisters Ranger District has started planning the Sisters Trail Additions and Realignments (STAR) Project to address non-motorized trails on the portions of the district.

Starting today, the public can submit comments for the next 45 days on the project proposal. The STAR Project proposes activities on 21 existing and proposed equestrian, hiking and biking trails. The STAR Project provides additions and realignments to the official Sisters Ranger District trails system to better meet the needs for unique recreational experiences, trail connectivity, and restoration or abandonment of fire-damaged trails. Approximately 54 miles of new non-motorized trail are proposed to be added to the Sisters Ranger District trail system, although only 16 miles would be new construction. Eight miles are proposed to be removed from the official trail system due to heavy damage from previous wildfires and lack of a distinct recreational experience.

The 45-day comment period begins today, July 21, 2023, and closes Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Comments and feedback will help provide valuable information used to identify issues and opportunities associated with the proposal. To view the STAR Project proposal, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/deschutes/?project=64457.

“We are excited to kick off this project and hear from the public about this proposal,” shares Ian Reid, Sisters District Ranger. “The STAR project responds to interest around expanded connectivity and recreational opportunities on the district, and we appreciate the patience from our trail user group partners while we refined and narrowed a broad list of potential new trails with our resource professionals.”

Comments may be submitted by sending an email to comments-pacificnorthwest-deschutes-sisters@usda.gov. Please put “STAR Project” in the subject line of your email. Comments must be submitted as part of an actual email message, or as an attachment in Microsoft Word, rich text format (rtf), or portable document format (pdf) only. Comments submitted to any email address other than the one listed above, in any other format, or that contain viruses will be rejected.

Comments may also be submitted by post mail to: Ian Reid, District Ranger, Sisters Ranger District, PO Box 249, Sisters, Oregon, 97759. Hand-delivered mail will be accepted at 201 N. Pine St., Sisters, Oregon 97759 during normal business hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

The proposed actions fall into a category of action that may be excluded from documentation in an Environmental Assessment or Environmental Impact Statement. For this planning effort, categorical exclusion 36 CFR 220.6(e)(1) may be used. No other opportunity to comment will be provided outside of this scoping comment period.

For more information about this project please contact Lauren DuRocher, Environmental Coordinator, by email at lauren.durocher@usda.gov or by phone at 541-316-9686.