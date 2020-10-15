Sisters teens in fatal crash identified

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the two Sisters teens who were killed in a car crash earlier this month.

Genevia Tallman and Hannelore “Lala” Debari, both 17, died when the SUV they were in crashed on a forest service road on October 1st.

An 18-year-old from California identified as Amelie Malerba Locke was also killed.

Deputies determined a 2008 Mercedes SUV was heading north on the forest service road when for some reason it left the road and hit a large tree, ejecting two of the three people inside.

The crash remains under investigation.