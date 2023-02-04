DCSO: Man arrested after making threats at Sisters restaurant

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man was arrested in Sisters for allegedly making threats at a restaurant Tuesday night.

According to Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Seekell, 27, entered Takoda’s restaurant, allegedly intoxicated and refused to leave.

He became aggressive with staff and made a non-specific threat about shooting up an unnamed school, DCSO said. He also allegedly threatened to return and shoot up Takoda’s.

Seekell left and tried to get into cars in the parking lot, DCSO said.

He was arrested and booked into jail.

Based on the investigation, DCSO says it appears he was under the influence of a controlled substance and alcohol during the incident.

