by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More prescribed burns have been announced for the Deschutes National Forest Tuesday. Fire managers are trying to take advantage of favorable conditions in the Bend-Fort Rock, Crescent and Sisters Ranger Districts.

A 240-acre burn is planned for an area five miles south of Sisters along Forest Service Road 1505.

A short-term trail detour for the Metolius-Windigo Trail will be implemented approximately three trail miles from Sisters Cow Camp,” forest officials said in a statement. “A shot-term trail detour will also be in effect on the Peterson Burn Horse Trail about one and a half miles west of Whychus Creek Crossing. Trail closures are implemented for public and firefighter safety.”

A 221-acre prescribed burn is being wrapped up Tuesday adjacent to Sunriver. Another 500-acre burn will be finished Wednesday if conditions remain favorable. That one will happen on the north and south sides of Cottonwood Road and will border the western edge of Highway 97. No trail or road closures are expected.

“Fire managers are implementing these understory burns to reduce hazardous fuels accumulation decreasing the risk of high-intensity wildfire in the area,” officials said. “Prescribed burning reintroduces and maintains fire within the fire-adapted ecosystem helping to stabilize and improve the resiliency of forest conditions while increasing public and firefighter safety. Once ignited, units are monitored and patrolled until they are declared out.

Here’s what residents should expect, according to the forest officials.

During prescribed burns, smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight.

All residents are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid smoke impacts

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke

Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and prescribed fire in Central Oregon

Residents can text “COFIRE to 888-777 to receive prescribed fire and wildfire text alerts.

