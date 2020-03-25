▶️ Sisters Strong: Small town businesses stay hopeful amid fears ‘it’ll wipe us out’

Big cities across the nation are shut down to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

But some of the smallest towns are feeling an even bigger impact of the pandemic.

Sisters is in a tough spot – businesses closed; tourists told to stay away as the calendar turns to the typically bustling Spring Break period.

But as Central Oregon Daily’s Cody Rheault reports, business owners are putting the experience into perspective, staying positive and hanging on to hope that things will return to normal soon.