Sisters Stampede marks kick-off for summer mountain biking season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On Sunday, 500 mountain bikers took to the trails in Sisters for the 13th annual Sisters Stampede.

The race happens every Memorial Day weekend, marking the unofficial start to the summer mountain biking season.

“We’re just finishing the short course, it’s 14 miles, or the long course is going to be 27,” Mike Ripley, Mudslinger Events owner said. “1,600 feet of climbing, which is not a lot. It’s really popular for that reason, but it’s on the beautiful Peterson Ridge Trail System and it’s just phenomenal.”

A summer kick-off event was hosted the night before the race at Three Creeks Brewing Company in Sisters.

Racing began at 9:00 A.M. Sunday with an award ceremony taking place at noon.

The next Sisters Stampede will be May 28th, 2023.

Registration for that race opens August 1st, 2022.