Former Sisters spa owner gets 30 days in jail, must register as sex offender

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The former owner of a Sisters spa has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and 90 days house arrest. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Michael Patrick Boyle reached a plea deal on multiple charges last month including sexual abuse and practicing massage without a license.

Court records indicate Boyle entered an Alford plea of guilty on Dec. 1 to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree attempted sexual abuse and three counts of practicing massage without a license. The records indicate Boyle entered the plea so that he had “the benefit of the plea negotiation.”

RELATED: Bend neighbors petition to fight transitional housing for felons, sex offenders