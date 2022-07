by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s a space for creativity and self-expression.

The “Seed to Spout” music camp is happening in Sisters all week.

Children heading into 5th-9th grades learn how to play songs on a chosen acoustic instrument.

The music plays outdoors at the Sisters Art Works building at 204 W. Adams Avenue.

RELATED: First of several free Munch and Music events kicks off at Drake Park in Bend

RELATED: Redmond’s Music on the Green returns