by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man who the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said was responsible for a threat made to an unnamed school in Sisters has been taken into custody after a nearly two-week search.

The sheriff’s office had asked the public’s help to locate Charles Matthew Schmiel on May 6, one day after the alleged threat was made.

Sheriff’s officials on Tuesday said Beaverton police officers contacted Schmiel at a local car dealership Monday and took him into custody without incident. He was transferred to Deschutes County deputies who took him to the sheriff’s jail.

The FBI assisted in the search, the sheriff’s office said.

