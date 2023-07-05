▶️ Sisters Rumble on the Runway brings planes, classic cars and pancakes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Planes, pancakes and classic cars were in Sisters Tuesday for the Rumble on the Runway at Eagle Airport.

While visitors chowed on breakfast, they enjoyed watching planes land and take off. Then they took off on their own on a 5K run.

After the run, there was a classic car show and a runway drag race.

Typically, the event kicks off with a skydiver soaring through the air with an American flag. This year, they didn’t have anyone for the job. Theowners of the airport say they are on the hunt for a qualified individual to perform that duty next year.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: More cops, fewer bikes after Bend PD crack down on ‘Freedom Ride’

RELATED: ‘It was amazing, as always’: Bend Pet Parade continues 4th of July tradition

RELATED: Redmond 4th of July parade celebrates a Salute to Service