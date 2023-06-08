▶️ Behind the scenes: How the Sisters Rodeo comes together

They call it the Biggest Little Show on Earth, but there’s nothing little about the amount of work it takes to put on the Sisters Rodeo.
It takes a small army of volunteers, staff and community members to make the rodeo go. And the preparations have been happening for months.
Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom looks at what it takes to get the rodeo off the ground.
