▶️ Sisters Rodeo tickets on sale Sept. 1; Rodeo Queen tryouts next month

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It seems not that long ago that Central Oregon was celebrating the return of the Sisters Rodeo after a two-year pandemic hiatus. But it’s already time to think about next year, including picking a new queen and starting to sell tickets.

The Sisters Rodeo board announced tickets for next year’s rodeo will go on sale Sept. 1 and will be available online only.

The 2023 Sisters Rodeo will be held June 7-11. The Xtreme Bulls competition comes on the opening night, followed by rodeo performances the rest of the week.

The tryouts for Sisters Rodeo Queen will be held Sept. 10 at 1:00 p.m. It’s open to women who live in Oregon and are between the ages if 18-25 as of June 1, 2022. The application can be found here and is due by Sept. 7.

Those trying out will be judged on horsemanship as well as personality, interviews and appearance. The woman named queen will receive a $1,500 scholarship and will represent the Sisters Rodeo Association at rodeos throughout the state.

The tryouts will be open for the general public to watch.

The 2023 Sisters Rodeo Queen will succeed Mary Olney, who was named Queen in 2020. Because the 2020 and 2021 rodeos were canceled due to COVID-19, Olney held the title three years running.