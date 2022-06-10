by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

People attending the Sisters Rodeo are getting to experience something new — the Red Rock Corral.

It’s an indoor-outdoor, walk-through rodeo entertainment venue dedicated to the one and only Hall of Fame bull Red Rock.

Inside, you’ll see photos of Red Rock being ridden by world champion and fellow PCRA Hall of Famer Lane Frost.

There’s more history to be found on the wall.

“The siding on the wall is basically the old seats out of the wooden bleachers,” said Sisters Rodeo President Curt Kallberg. “We used to paint the numbers on, or route them on. So these would have been the seats that were being filled when Red Rock was in his heyday.”

The building itself came from just down the road.

“This old building was originally the old fire hall at Cloverdale. They built a new building and they said ‘Hey! Do you want an old building?’and we said ‘Yeah. We’ll take that old building.'”

It did put a gouge in the budget, but Curt figures it was worth it.

“We had to scrape up all the pennies we could but I think it was a dollar,” Curt said.

The Red Rock Corral is adjacent to the arena so patrons can hear the crowd, feel the vibe and don’t have to miss a second of the action.

“We have live screen big feed. We have one here and we have three outside under the cover so people can still be part of the Sisters Rodeo,” Curt said.

And when the roping and riding is finished for the night, the music starts with a live band.

“We’ll have a live band out on the stage.. dry canyon stampede so after the rodeo we’ll have the band going. It will only go to 11:30..

The Red Rock Corral was put together by 200 volunteers.