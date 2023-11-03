New Sisters Ranger Station to break ground this month

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest announced it will be breaking ground on a new Ranger Station in Sisters this month. The new building is expected to be completed in 2025.

Here is the information from the Forest Service:

The building contract was awarded in September. This new Ranger Station will replace the current one that was built in 1962 and is currently not meeting building code standards. The new building will be designed for a 21st century workforce that requires increased connectivity and technology to accomplish the agency’s mission.

“We are excited to kick off construction of the new Sisters Ranger Station that will serve our community for decades to come,” said Sisters District Ranger, Ian Reid. “This will not only provide us a safer and more up-to-date workspace, but we hope it is a point of pride for our community that helps maintain a direct connection to the District and Forest.”

The Sisters Ranger Station is complimented by the recently finished Sisters District Warehouse. It will be used by all program areas for common workspace, and storage of equipment, fire engines and supplies. The warehouse is compliant with Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) standards, which are more stringent than the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards for workspace, with adequate security that directly contributes to the District’s ability to perform critical work for the Forest. The warehouse will accommodate fire operations, recreation, and all timber and silviculture staff and equipment.